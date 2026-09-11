Kazakhstan to build Ice Palace worth 19.9 bln tenge

The complex will include a 400 m Olympic-scale speed skating track, fully compliant with international standards, Canadian and European hockey rinks, dedicated curling lanes for training and competitions, a gym, coaches’ and referees’ rooms, and seating capacity.

Its commissioning is scheduled for December 2027.

The complex will support five Olympic winter sports: speed skating, ice hockey, figure skating, short track, and curling.

It will expand opportunities for youth training, sports clubs, and competitions at regional and international levels.

With a population of over 370,000 and only 19 hockey rinks, including five indoor rinks, the new facility in Pavlodar will ease pressure on existing venues and broaden access to winter sports.

To note, the Kazakh Government allocated 6.5 billion tenge from its reserve fund to build a new football stadium in Aktobe.