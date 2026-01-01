Kazakhstan to build full-cycle biopharma hub

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has signed the respective resolution.

The document approves an investment agreement between the Ministry of Healthcare and Khan Tengri Biopharma LLP for the construction of a modern, full-cycle production complex within the Alatau Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The facility will be equipped with advanced technology to produce 58 medication items. A key objective of the project is to establish a full-cycle manufacturing process, which includes the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

According to the government press service, the plant's portfolio will feature 27 international non-proprietary names (INNs), including drugs for treating cancer, autoimmune disorders, rare diseases, and inflammatory conditions. The project involves a total investment of over 103 billion tenge and is expected to create more than 180 permanent jobs.

The project holds strategic importance for Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry, focusing on expanding local production, building a resilient manufacturing base, and achieving phased import substitution of socially significant medicines. Additionally, a portion of the output is intended for export to markets across the EAEU, CIS, and the Middle East.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical output surpassed 156bn tenge.