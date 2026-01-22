Kazakhstan to build four pharmaceutical plants

173 billion tenge will be invested in the approved projects.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the corresponding decrees.

The projects are set to localize production of 356 types of medicines, including socially significant drugs.

The new production line will cover cancer treatment drugs, diabetes medications, immunobiological drugs, antiviral agents, anti‑anemic drugs, painkillers, anti‑inflammatory medicines, cold remedies, and antimicrobial agents.

Two plants will be located in Almaty city, one in Turkistan region and another one in Almaty region.

These initiatives are projected to generate nearly 675,000 jobs. Construction of the plants will help significantly increase the share of Kazakhstan’s production of drugs, reduce import dependence of the pharmaceutical market, and provide the population with high-quality domestic medicines. It will also raise drug security and the sustainability of the healthcare system.

It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan to build full-cycle biopharma hub.