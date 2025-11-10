Kazakhstan to build eco-friendly aviation fuel plant

The meeting focused on the localization of advanced technologies and the implementation of a joint project to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). In particular, the sides discussed the construction of a plant for eco-friendly jet fuel production in Rudnyi, Kostanay region.

LanzaJet is the developer of the technology for producing environmentally friendly SAF from ethanol derived from various types of feedstock, including organic materials (grain, corn, potatoes, etc.). The future plant will have an annual capacity of 54,000 tons of aviation fuel and will process up to 100,000 tons of bioethanol per year. The company has already completed the feasibility study for the project.

The project aims to promote the development of “green aviation” and enhance value-added processing in the agro-industrial sector. The production of biofuel will also contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with Kazakhstan’s climate and energy agenda priorities.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has tasked us with creating an international air hub in Kazakhstan. Alongside expanding airports' capacities and building infrastructure, it is crucial to ensure the industry is supplied with high-quality, environmentally friendly jet fuel. We are ready to deepen cooperation, and the Government will provide comprehensive support for this project,” stressed Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

During the meeting, participants reviewed key aspects of the SAF production project in detail. LanzaJet’s leadership proposed establishing an integrated structure for jointly implementing the initiative.

For reference: LanzaJet was founded by the leading U.S. bioengineering company LanzaTech, headquartered in Chicago, U.S. In addition to LanzaTech, key investors include major multinational corporations such as International Airlines Group, Mitsui & Co., Shell, Suncor Energy, British Airways, Microsoft, Breakthrough Energy, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Airbus, and Groupe ADP, among others. The company also holds long-term offtake agreements with the world’s largest airlines.

