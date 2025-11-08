Kazakhstan eyes production of sustainable aviation fuel

According to the Ministry’s press service, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in promoting sustainable development in the aviation sector, including the adoption and production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Kazakhstan.

The Deputy Minister noted that Kazakhstan is actively advancing its green transformation, focusing on the development of renewable energy sources and environmentally sustainable projects. He emphasized that the development and production of SAF would play a key role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Kazakhstan’s aviation industry.

The Ministry of Energy is interested in implementing a SAF production project in partnership with the U.S.-based company LanzaJet.

Tutkyshbayev stated that domestic oil refineries are ready to begin producing Jet A-1 aviation fuel in the near future.

Moreover, large-scale projects are underway to increase aviation fuel production capacity at local refineries to 1.7 million tons between 2026 and 2032.

As previously reported, acoording to the Energy Ministry, Kazakhstan will achieve energy surplus before 2029.