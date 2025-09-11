Kazakhstan to build a $1bln logistics and aviation hub in Aktau

The meeting discussed the key directives from the latest presidential address Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Urgent Tasks and Their Solutions Through Digital Transformation.

Photo credit: Mangystau region's administration

Governor Kilybai outlined the efforts taken by the region to attract investment, to improve business environment and investment climate. He also spoke about the key projects to be implemented in the upcoming period in transport and logistics, machine-building, digitalization and fishery sectors, under framework agreements with the leading Chinese companies.

With presidential support, the region has already launched its first container hub in Aktau. By 2028, the region plans to commission Sarzha marine terminal with a capacity of 11 million tons. Besides, the construction of a logistics and aviation hub worth $1 billion tenge will start soon in Aktau.

Apart from infrastructure-related issues, tourism was also highlighted as a priority sector.

According to the Governor, between 2025 and 2029, Mangystau region plans to implement 19 projects totalling 193 billion tenge, which will let create additional jobs. Special focus will be placed on ecological and coastal tourism in destinations such as Bozzhyra, Sherkala, Airakty, Kenderli and Warm Beach.

Nurdaulet Kilybai highlighted strategic importance of the region in Kazakhstan’s transport and political landscape, noting that multiple routes intersect here.

He also reminded of the President’s directive to complete the construction of Beineu-Saksaul highway.

“The goal of the project is to enhance communication between southern and western regions and to foster economic integration,” he stressed.

As it was reported, in his annual State of the Nation Address, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the top priorities in transport infrastructure and aviation industries.