Kazakhstan to build 96 schools by yearend

In the spotlight of the authorities are the construction of new educational facilities, the renovation of the existing infrastructure and the introduction of modern mechanisms of supporting children and parents.

In recent years, Kazakhstan has significantly accelerated the pace of building educational facilities. Since 2020, more than 1,200 schools have been constructed, creating over one million new student places. These measures have reduced the number of three‑shift schools fourfold. This year, an additional 96 schools are scheduled to be commissioned, providing space for 53,000 students.

At the same time, the modernization of the existing school infrastructure is underway.

The renovation of 1,3000 schools, including 820 rural ones, is planned within three years.

Since the launch of the program, 215 educational facilities have undergone major renovations.

Alongside infrastructure development, the content of education is also being modernized. Digital technologies are increasingly integrated into the learning process, children with special educational needs are gaining broader access to education, and teacher training standards are being raised. These measures aim to create a modern, inclusive, and comfortable educational environment for every child, regardless of where they live.

Particular attention is given to the development of preschool education, with more than 12,000 preschool education facilities operating countrywide. Of them, 5,300 are state-run ones, and 6,600 are private kindergartens. More than one million children attend them.

The level of preschool education coverage among children aged 2 to 6 has reached 70.9%, while the availability of places for those on waiting lists stands at 96%.

To improve access to preschool education, modern financing mechanisms are being introduced. A pilot voucher‑based funding project is currently underway in 20 cities and 23 districts, involving around 6,000 organizations and issuing more than 936,000 vouchers. This new system has increased transparency in the allocation of budget funds and reduced waiting lists for kindergartens nearly ninefold - from 160,000 to 18,000 children.

Expanding the network of institutions remains another key factor in improving accessibility. Over the past three years, 223,000 new preschool places have been created nationwide, with an additional 76,500 planned by the end of 2027.

The comprehensive measures being implemented aim to create modern conditions for children’s learning and development at every stage of growth - from early childhood to receiving quality school education.

As it was reported, Kazakhstan channels quarter of health spending to child care.