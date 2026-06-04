Kazakhstan channels quarter of health spending to child care

Maternal mortality in Kazakhstan declined sixfold since independence, and by another 35% in the past five years.

Currently, over 90% of pregnant women register for medical care before 12 weeks, enabling early risk detection.

Since August 2025, the Analar Saulygy (Maternal Health) program has offered 15 free screenings at the primary care level.

The One-Day Clinic project allows expectant mothers to complete all necessary examinations in a single visit.

Fetal medicine has been introduced, providing modern intrauterine treatment for fetal pathologies.

Funding for children’s medical care has more than doubled — from 264 billion to 585 billion tenge.

Today, around 25% of all healthcare spending is directed toward child health.

To note, infant mortality has fallen 7.5 times since independence.

A multi-level system includes polyclinics, multidisciplinary children’s hospitals, perinatal centers, and specialized institutions.

273 urban and 152 rural women’s consultations, plus 24 consultations at regional perinatal centers, ensure access to care.

81 child rehabilitation centers operate nationwide, serving hundreds of thousands of young patients annually.

Expansion of early intervention services and new rehabilitation centers continues.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan has built over 1,250 healthcare facilities in seven years.