Kazakhstan to build 90 more schools this year

Special State Fund, Education Infrastructure Support Fund, local budgets, and private investment support the construction of new schools.

Most schools are being built in the cities of Astana and Shymkent, as well as Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, and Turkistan regions.

1,000 modern subject classrooms (chemistry, physics, biology, robotics, STEM) are being installed in 2026. Over the past three years, 4,320 classrooms have been acquired.

A nationwide school renovation program is underway pursuant to the President’s task, aiming to renovate 1,300 schools by 2029, including 900 in rural areas. Renovations include capital repairs, new furniture, modern labs, upgraded libraries and cafeterias, sports facilities, and safety systems.

In 2025, 162 schools were commissioned to provide space for 236,000 school students. Over the past three years, 584 schools have been built, adding 746,000 pupils’ seats.

As written before, Kazakhstan built 141 new-format schools in 2025.