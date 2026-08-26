Kazakhstan to build 49 more rural schools

The Minister said 65% of the country’s schools are located in rural areas with over 1.5 million pupils and 214,000 teachers, which represents 39% of total schoolchildren and 52% of teachers nationwide.

The Law On the status of teachers drastically changed the social standings of teachers.

They receive a 25% salary bonus, relocation allowances under the program With a Diploma – to the Village, preferential housing loans and additional payments up to 50% depending on their qualification category.

The Minister said utmost attention is paid to the professional development of rural schools.

To note, 60% of winners of the Best Teacher (Uzdik Pedagog) competition are rural teachers.

Between 2019 and 2026, 511 new rural schools were opened, including 84 schools under the Schools of the Future (Keleshek Mektepteri) project.

She added problems of 32 emergency schools and 57 three-shift schools have been fully resolved. In 2026 alone, 49 rural schools are under construction.

Out of 1,300 schools that underwent major renovations, 820 are rural.

Minister Suleimenova emphasized that these measures have a positive impact on improving the quality of education in rural areas.

It was earlier reported, a plenary session of the annual Conference of Kazakhstani Teachers with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off in Astana.