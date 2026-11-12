Kazakhstan to build 42 new reservoirs by 2030

The initiative is part of a nationwide construction program announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his state-of-the-nation address.

Upgrading water infrastructure is a major priority, helping ensure access to drinking water, support agriculture and improve the management of water resources.

Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Zhandos Salimov outlined the progress of these projects during a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

“The ministry is working to reform the water sector in line with the President's instructions outlined in his state-of-the-nation address. Modernizing water infrastructure remains a key priority. Under the Water Resources Management Development Concept through 2030, we plan to build 42 new reservoirs and reconstruct 37 existing reservoirs and 110 hydraulic structures,” Salimov said.

Between 2024 and 2025, Kazakhstan reconstructed 190 canals spanning more than 1,400 kilometers, as well as five reservoirs and eight hydraulic structures.

The country also upgraded 22 drinking water supply facilities, improving water access for more than 945,000 people across 321 communities.

Reconstruction work is now underway on more than 4,600 kilometers of canals, with another 962 kilometers expected to be completed in 2026. The upgrades will improve water supplies to around 200,000 hectares of irrigated farmland.

“Our strategic goal is to reduce water losses in canals from 50% to 25% by 2030,” Salimov noted.

Particular attention is also being paid to improving access to drinking water in rural areas.

This year, Kazakhstan plans to complete 12 projects involving the construction and repair of water supply facilities. The projects will benefit 142 rural communities with a combined population of around 540,000 people.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan expands volunteer efforts to safeguard water resources.