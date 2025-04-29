Kazakhstan to construct 188 health facilities in rural areas by yearend

Speaking at the session, Alnazarova said that one of the key aims of the Rural Healthcare Modernization national program is to ensure access to primary health care in rural areas through building 655 facilities (260 first-aid stations, 235 paramedic-midwifery stations, 160 outpatient clinics).

She said: “Construction of 467 facilities has already been completed, providing over 80,000 residents with access to healthcare facilities within a walking distance”.

The measures allowed to roll out an additional 456 day hospital beds in rural areas as well as deployment of 174 health workers, said Alnazarova, adding that remaining 188 health facilities are set to be constructed by the end of the year.

The minister noted that state budget savings from the construction projects stood at 14.5 billion tenge, with the level of local content reaching 71%.

Completion of all 655 facilities will help provide nearly one million rural residents with access to primary health care, said Alnazarova.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is to build 12 multi-field hospitals in 2025.