Kazakhstan to build 160 MW combined cycle power plant in Aktau

The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to the Government’s press service, Aktau Energy Company was established in 2024 jointly with China Huadian Corporation — a state corporation that ranks among China’s five national electricity producers.

The project is expected to attract around 108 billion tenge in investment, with 70% provided by the Chinese investor and 30% by the Kazakh side. The combined cycle power plant at the MAEK LLP site is scheduled to be commissioned in June 2027.

Photo credit: The Government's press service

Under the terms of the agreement, the investor will create more than 300 new jobs for Kazakh specialists. The project also includes annual grants for employees to pursue master’s degrees in electric power engineering at specialized universities in China, along with the introduction of a continuous training system and professional development programs for Kazakh personnel.

At the end of the agreement term, the combined cycle power plant will be transferred to MAEK LLP free of charge.

It should be recalled that Aktau Energy Company had previously begun work to expand the existing capacities of MAEK LLP.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Tengiz oilfield has resumed crude oil production.