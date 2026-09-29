Kazakhstan to build 15 more vegetable storage facilities by year-end

According to the vice minister, significant progress has been made under the comprehensive plan for the construction and modernization of vegetable storage facilities. To date, 95 storage sites with a total capacity of 746,000 tons have been put into operation.

There are 941 vegetable and potato storage facilities with a combined capacity of more than 2.5 million tons in Kazakhstan so far.

The new facilities are expected to help reduce post-harvest losses, extend storage periods and ensure a more stable supply of vegetables during the off-season.

Notably, Kazakhstan plans to implement six major deep grain processing projects by 2029 with a combined investment value of 4 billion US dollars.