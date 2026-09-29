Kazakhstan to build 15 more vegetable storage facilities by year-end
Kazakhstan plans to commission 15 additional vegetable storage facilities by the end of 2026 with a total capacity of 129,000 tons, Qazinform News Agency quotes Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov as saying at today’s Government sitting.
According to the vice minister, significant progress has been made under the comprehensive plan for the construction and modernization of vegetable storage facilities. To date, 95 storage sites with a total capacity of 746,000 tons have been put into operation.
There are 941 vegetable and potato storage facilities with a combined capacity of more than 2.5 million tons in Kazakhstan so far.
The new facilities are expected to help reduce post-harvest losses, extend storage periods and ensure a more stable supply of vegetables during the off-season.
Notably, Kazakhstan plans to implement six major deep grain processing projects by 2029 with a combined investment value of 4 billion US dollars.