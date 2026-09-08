Kazakhstan to build 13 colleges in 11 regions

The Minister said the quality of training directly depends on the material and technical resources of the colleges.

174 colleges were equipped through the funds of the local executive bodies and employers, and 13 more with support from subsoil users. As of now, 143 state colleges require renewal of their material and technical resources.

She revealed 13 modern colleges for 20,000 students will be constructed in 11 regions to reduce shortages in regions and ensure youth have quality vocational education in a contemporary and well-equipped educational environment.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan climbs 39 spots in Global Talent Competitiveness Index.