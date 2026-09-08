Kazakhstan climbs 39 spots in Global Talent Competitiveness Index

Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova announced at today’s Government meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan rose from 122nd to 83rd place in professional and technical skills.

Zhuldyz Suleimenova noted that technological changes are reshaping professions. Over 200 new professions are expected to emerge, around 100 professions will transform and demand will decline for 125 professions.

She stressed these trends require early adaptation of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system to labor market and technological changes.

Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova earlier announced the country's funding of colleges will grow up to 75 billion tenge in 2027.