4.1 million pupils to attend over 8,000 schools throughout Kazakhstan, Minister

He said 4.1 million pupils are set to study at over 8,000 schools. 341,000 children will start school this year, while 232,000 students will move on to grade 11.

The Minister stressed AI has been introduced into the secondary education curriculum this year. To this end, AI is integrated into the Digital Literacy and Computer Science subjects. Besides, the Day of AI online courses were developed for grades 1-11.

As stated there, in line with the President’s tasks, a new School of the Future management model has been launched. A new management standard, accreditation standards, and over 3,000 teachers who passed the three-level courses will start work this year.