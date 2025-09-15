Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms, hail and squalls

Fog is expected to blanket Astana city and Akmola, Zhetysu, Abai, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar region in the morning and at night.

Thunderstorms, hail and squalls are reported to batter Ulytau, Karaganda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions.

The high fire threat remains in effect in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions on Monday.

Thunderstorms are set to hit Aktobe, Kostanay regions.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms and squalls are to grip Mangistau region.

Earlier, it was reported on the weather forecast for Sunday.