Fog, thunderstorms and ground frosts to grip Kazakhstan

Astana is set to wake up to foggy streets. Frosts are expected to form on the ground at night.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected in the mountainous districts of Almaty region.

The high fire threat remains in effect in Atyrau region.

Dust storms are forecast for Kyzylorda region today.

Fog is to blanket Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions with ground frosts expected at night.

High wind is reported to sweep through East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Abai, Ulytau, Zhetysu regions.

Mangistau, Zhambyl regions are predicted to brace for thunderstorms, high wind and high fire hazard.

Mets earlier issued a weather forecast for Sept 13.