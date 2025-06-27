EN
    Kazakhstan to brace for rains on June 27

    07:33, 27 June 2025

    Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for June 27, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Heavy rains and hail to batter Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is forecast to brace for heavy rains and hail, high wind and dust storms.

    The high fire threat remains in effect locally in Abai, Almaty, Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau and East Kazakhstan regions.

    The extremely high fire hazard is present in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Turkistan regions, as well as locally in Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Zhetysu, and Abai regions.

    It was earlier reported, Kazakhstan to expect rains with thunderstorms on June 26.

    rains Weather in Kazakhstan Heat wave Regions Kazhydromet
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
