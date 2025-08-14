EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers and scorching heat

    07:13, 14 August 2025

    Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for August 14, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers and scorching heat
    Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Kazinform

    The country’s west, north and east are set to brace for thunderstorms and rains, with downpours and squalls predicted to batter the northwest.

    Weather without precipitation lingers for another day in the south. High wind, fog and dust storms are expected locally.

    A heatwave is reported to bake Almaty and Zhetysu regions with air temperatures rising as high as 35-37 degrees Celsius.

    The fire threat remains high in Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on August 13. 

    Weather in Kazakhstan Heat wave rains Fog Wind Regions
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All