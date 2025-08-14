Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers and scorching heat

The country’s west, north and east are set to brace for thunderstorms and rains, with downpours and squalls predicted to batter the northwest.

Weather without precipitation lingers for another day in the south. High wind, fog and dust storms are expected locally.

A heatwave is reported to bake Almaty and Zhetysu regions with air temperatures rising as high as 35-37 degrees Celsius.

The fire threat remains high in Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions.

Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on August 13.