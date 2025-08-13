Kazakhstan weather forecast for August 13

Southern areas will stay under the influence of anti-cyclone ridge, due to which no precipitation is forecast.

Wind speed will intensify across the country. Dust storm will hit southern parts in the daytime.

Scorching heat up to +35+38°C will grip Almaty, Zhambyl and Zhetysu regions.

Daytime temperatures will soar to +40+41°C in the center of Almaty region, and south of Zhetysu region.

Fire threat will be high in the West Kazakhstan region, north and west of Atyrau region, west and east of Aktobe region, center of Kyzylorda region, south and center of Zhambyl region, northwest of Abai region, center of Ulytau region, west, north, center of Zhetysu region, southwest and center of Mangistau region, and south of Almaty region.

The met service warns about extremely high fire threat in Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions, west of West Kazakhstan region, northwest, north, east and south of Mangystau region, west, north, east of Almaty region, north, west, east of Zhambyl region, south, east of Atyrau region, south of Kostanay, Aktobe, Karaganda, Ulytau, Abai regions, and west of West Kazakhstan region.