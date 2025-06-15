Heatwave and rains forecast for Kazakhstan June 15

According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, the country is to brace for high wind as well.

A high fire danger is in effect for Almaty, West Kazakhstan. Zhetysu, Abai, west, south of Pavlodar, center of Aktobe, east of Zhambyl, north of Atyrau, northwest, southeast, center of Mangistau, south of Akmola, north of North Kazakhstan, west, north, southeast of Kostanay, north, center of Karaganda, north, center, south of East Kazakhstan regions.

Weather forecasters warn of an extreme fire risk across Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Ulytau, west, south, sub-mountainous areas of Turkistan, east, center of Atyrau, west, north, south, southeast of Aktobe, west, north of Almaty, north, east of Mangistau, south of Kostanay, west, east, south of Karaganda, southwest, south, northwest of Abai, north, east of Zhetysu, north, south of West Kazakhstan regions.

Daytime temperatures of 35-40C are to grip Zhetysu, Abai, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Zhambyl, west of Ulytau, south of Kostanay regions.