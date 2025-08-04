Kazakhstan to brace for sweltering temperatures on Monday

The cyclone is reported to bring thundershowers to the country’s east and southeast, dust storms to the southwest and fog to the north.

Scorching weather is set to grip the Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions, with air temperatures rising as high as 35-39 degrees Celsius.

The high fire is in place across Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

The extremely high fire threat remains in effect in Turkistan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai and East Kazakhstan regions.

