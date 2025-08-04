EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to brace for sweltering temperatures on Monday

    07:12, 4 August 2025

    Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for August 1, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    heatwave
    Photo credit: Xinhua/Liu Yanan

    The cyclone is reported to bring thundershowers to the country’s east and southeast, dust storms to the southwest and fog to the north.

    Scorching weather is set to grip the Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions, with air temperatures rising as high as 35-39 degrees Celsius.

    The high fire is in place across Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

    The extremely high fire threat remains in effect in Turkistan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai and East Kazakhstan regions.

    It was earlier reported what the weather would be on August 3. 

     

    Weather in Kazakhstan Heat wave rains Fog Kazhydromet
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All