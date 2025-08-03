Scorching heat to grip Kazakhstan's west and south Aug 3

The remaining parts will see rain and thunderstorm, due to the cyclone and atmospheric fronts associated with it. Heavy rain will hit eastern areas and mountainous districts of the southeast. Hail is possible in some areas.

Wind speed will increase across the country, and squall will hit eastern and southeastern areas. Dust storm is expected in the southeast in the daytime.

Scorching heat up to +35+39°C will grip Atyrau region in the daytime. Temperatures will soar as high as +38+40°C in Mangistau region, and +35+37°C in the south, west and center of the West Kazakhstan region during daylight hours.

Fire danger is reported to be high in Abai region, north of Pavlodar region, west of West Kazakhstan region, and northeast of Mangistau region.

The met service warns of extremely high fire threat in Turkistan, Almaty, Zhetysu regions, south of Kyzylorda region, north, west and east of Zhambyl region, south of Atyrau region, west, south and center of Mangistau region, south of Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay and Ulytau regions, south and center of Abai region, as well as east, west and center of East Kazakhstan region.