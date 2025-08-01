Kazakhstan to brace for sweltering temperatures Aug 1

The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today thundershowers, squalls and hail, with downpours expected in the north, northwest, south and southeast. High wind, dust storms and fog are in store locally.

Sweltering temperatures are forecast to grip Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.

The high fire threat is in effect in Abai, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Mangistau regions.

