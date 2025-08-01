EN
    Kazakhstan to brace for sweltering temperatures Aug 1

    07:06, 1 August 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for the first day of August, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Rain and thunderstorm, intense heat forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 15
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/ Kazinform

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today thundershowers, squalls and hail, with downpours expected in the north, northwest, south and southeast. High wind, dust storms and fog are in store locally.

    Sweltering temperatures are forecast to grip Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.

    The high fire threat is in effect in Abai, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Mangistau regions.

    Earlier Kazinform reported what the weather would be on July 31. 

