Heavy rains, squalls and hail in store for Kazakhstan

The cyclone is expected to bring thundershowers to the greater part of Kazakhstan, heavy rains tp the central part, squalls and hail to the country’s north, northwest and east.

Dust storms are forecast for the south and southwest.

A scorching heat is reported to grip today Abai, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions with mercury reading 35 degrees Celsius.

The high fire threat is in effect in Abai, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, Mangistau regions.

The fire threat remains extremely high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, Kostanay, Ulytau, Atyrau, Mangistau, Abai and East Kazakhstan regions.

