    Kazakhstan to brace for snow, rain and fog

    16:34, 17 November 2025

    Kazhydromet released a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for the next three days, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit : Soltan Zheksenbekov/Qazinform News Agency

    According to the Mets, another Atlantic cyclone will influence the weather in the coming days, bringing rain and snow to much of Kazakhstan. The north may see blowing snow and icy conditions. Dry weather is expected in the southwest, as well as in the east on November 19–20, due to an approaching anticyclone. Strong winds and fog are also expected across the country.

    Kazhydromet reports that no major temperature changes are expected. However, in the eastern regions, nighttime temperatures may fall to –6 –23°C, while daytime temperatures are forecast to range from +2 to +10°C.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported what the weather would be like on November 16.

