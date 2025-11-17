Kazakhstan to brace for snow, rain and fog

According to the Mets, another Atlantic cyclone will influence the weather in the coming days, bringing rain and snow to much of Kazakhstan. The north may see blowing snow and icy conditions. Dry weather is expected in the southwest, as well as in the east on November 19–20, due to an approaching anticyclone. Strong winds and fog are also expected across the country.

Kazhydromet reports that no major temperature changes are expected. However, in the eastern regions, nighttime temperatures may fall to –6 –23°C, while daytime temperatures are forecast to range from +2 to +10°C.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported what the weather would be like on November 16.