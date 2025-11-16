Kazakhstan weather forecast for Nov 16
07:05, 16 November 2025
Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for Kazakhstan for November 16, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Most of the country will stay under the impact of the anticyclone, with no precipitation expected.
Only in the west and northwest of the country, with the passage of atmospheric fronts, precipitation – rain and snow - is forecast.
Fog will spread across the country, with stronger winds to hit northern, northwestern, eastern, and southeastern parts.