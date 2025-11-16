EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Nov 16

    07:05, 16 November 2025

    Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for Kazakhstan for November 16, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Nov 16
    Photo credit: Freepik

    Most of the country will stay under the impact of the anticyclone, with no precipitation expected.

    Only in the west and northwest of the country, with the passage of atmospheric fronts, precipitation – rain and snow - is forecast.

    Fog will spread across the country, with stronger winds to hit northern, northwestern, eastern, and southeastern parts.

    Regions Kazakhstan Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All