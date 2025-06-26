EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to expect rains with thunderstorms on June 26

    07:20, 26 June 2025

    The National Weather Service Kazhydromet has released the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for June 26, 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to expect rains with thunderstorms on June 26
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergen/Kazinform

    According to Kazhydromet, unstable weather conditions are to linger in the greater part of the country, bringing rains with thunderstorms as well as heavy rains to the north, northwest, east, center, hail and squall to the west, north, east, center and southeast. The country is to brace for high wind, whipping up dust tides in the south as well as fog in the southwest on Thursday night to Friday morning.

    A high fire danger is in effect for the center of Abai, northwest of Akmola, south, north of Zhambyl, west, east of West Kazakhstan, south of North Kazakhstan, northwest, center of Mangistau, center of Karaganda, south of Atyrau, north of East Kazakhstan regions.

    Weather forecasters warn of an extreme fire risk across Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, west, east, south of Karaganda, Ulytau, west, center of Aktobe, north, south of Kostanay, north, southeast, center of Zhetysu, west, south of Abai, southeast of East Kazakhstan regions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions rains Wind Fog
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All