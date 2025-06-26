Kazakhstan to expect rains with thunderstorms on June 26

According to Kazhydromet, unstable weather conditions are to linger in the greater part of the country, bringing rains with thunderstorms as well as heavy rains to the north, northwest, east, center, hail and squall to the west, north, east, center and southeast. The country is to brace for high wind, whipping up dust tides in the south as well as fog in the southwest on Thursday night to Friday morning.

A high fire danger is in effect for the center of Abai, northwest of Akmola, south, north of Zhambyl, west, east of West Kazakhstan, south of North Kazakhstan, northwest, center of Mangistau, center of Karaganda, south of Atyrau, north of East Kazakhstan regions.

Weather forecasters warn of an extreme fire risk across Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, west, east, south of Karaganda, Ulytau, west, center of Aktobe, north, south of Kostanay, north, southeast, center of Zhetysu, west, south of Abai, southeast of East Kazakhstan regions.