Kazakhstan to brace for rains and thunderstorms

Rains and thundershowers are expected in the greater part of Kazakhstan and heavy rains, hail and squalls in the north, east and central part.

The high fire threat remains in effect in Almaty, Karaganda, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay and Ulytau regions.

The extremely high fire threat is in place in Almaty, Tukristan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Ulytau regions locally.

