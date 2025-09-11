EN
    Kazakhstan to brace for rains and thunderstorms

    07:33, 11 September 2025

    Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan on September 11, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: pexels.com

    Rains and thundershowers are expected in the greater part of Kazakhstan and heavy rains, hail and squalls in the north, east and central part.

    The high fire threat remains in effect in Almaty, Karaganda, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay and Ulytau regions.

    The extremely high fire threat is in place in Almaty, Tukristan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Ulytau regions locally.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on Sept 10. 

