Fog and thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan

Fog is expected to blanket Astana as well as West Kazakhstan.

Dust storms are expected to sweep through Turkistan region.

North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Akmola regions are set to brace for heavy rains, hail and squalls.

The high fire threat remains in effect in Atyrau, Aktobe regions.

Thunderstorms are reported to strike Karaganda, Pavlodar, Zhetysu, Almaty regions.

