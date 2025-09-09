EN
    Fog and thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan

    07:09, 9 September 2025

    Fog and thunderstorms are forecast for Kazakhstan for September 9, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo cerdit: Soltan Zhekssembekov/Kazinform

    Fog is expected to blanket Astana as well as West Kazakhstan.

    Dust storms are expected to sweep through Turkistan region.

    North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Akmola regions are set to brace for heavy rains, hail and squalls.

    The high fire threat remains in effect in Atyrau, Aktobe regions.

    Thunderstorms are reported to strike Karaganda, Pavlodar, Zhetysu, Almaty regions.

    Earlier Kazinform reported what the weather would be like on Monday. 

