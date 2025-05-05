Kazakhstan to brace for heavy rains and ground frost

Heavy rains are forecast on May 6-7 in West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions, on May 7 in Mangistau region, and on May 7-8 in Aktobe region. Karaganda region will see no precipitation. A dust storm is also predicted in the southeast of the republic on May 8, affecting the southwest.

Frost is forecast for the night and early morning hours in Pavlodar and Abai regions on May 6, and in theEast Kazakhstan region from May 6 till 7.

Daytime temperatures will drop in the west of the country from 23-30°C to 21-26°C. In the northwest, north, and east, temperatures will rise from 20-25°C to 24-29°C. In central Kazakhstan, temperatures will increase from 22-30°C to 27-35°C. The south will see temperatures between 31-38°C, while in the southeast, temperatures will rise from 25-32°C to 30-38°C.

As reported earlier, a storm alert was issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan on May 5.