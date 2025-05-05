EN
    High fire threat in effect in most of Kazakhstan

    07:07, 5 May 2025

    A storm alert as issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan on May 5, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    fire hazard
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Thunderstorms are expected in Abai region today with high gusts 23 m/s predicted locally.

    High wind and ground frosts are forecast for Akmola region. The fire threat remains high in the west and south of the region.

    Ground frosts are reported to grip Aktobe region locally. The fire hazard is in effect in its south and southeast.

    Heavy rains, hail and thunderstorms are in store for Atyrau region with fire threat in place its south.

    The fire threat remains high in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and Ulytau regions locally.

