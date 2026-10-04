Kazakhstan to brace for rain, snow, and strong winds on October 4

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in the south and southeast, while heavy precipitation as rain and snow is forecast in the northwest and north.

Strong winds are expected across the country. Dust storms are possible in southern regions, while squalls are forecast in the south and southeast. Icy conditions are expected in the northwest. Fog is also forecast across Kazakhstan during the night and morning.

High fire danger is expected in Atyrau and Pavlodar regions, as well as in western, northern and central parts of Mangistau region; northern and central areas of Abai region; northern and southern parts of East Kazakhstan region; northwestern, southern and eastern parts of Karaganda region; southern Kostanay region; southern and eastern parts of West Kazakhstan region; eastern Aktobe region; northern and central parts of Kyzylorda region; and southwestern and southeastern parts of Zhambyl region.

An extreme fire danger is forecast in Kyzylorda and Ulytau regions, as well as western, northern and southern parts of Zhambyl region; western, northern, southern and central parts of Turkistan region; northern, western, eastern and central parts of Almaty region; eastern Zhetysu region; western, southern, northeastern and central parts of Aktobe region; western, northern and central parts of Karaganda region; northern, southern and central parts of Pavlodar region; southern Atyrau region; northeastern Mangistau region; southeastern East Kazakhstan region; and northwestern Abai region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported unstable conditions were forecast for Kazakhstan on October 3-5.