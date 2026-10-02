Kazakhstan braces for cold snap this weekend

A powerful northern cyclone will bring a sharp cold snap to the country, ending the warm days of late September.

By the end of the forecast period, the north of the country will see snow, black ice, and blowing snow. Rain is predicted only in the south and east.

Patchy fog is expected in western and northern Kazakhstan overnight and in the morning.

In addition, the winds will strengthen nationwide.

Air temperatures in the northern half of the country will drop to -6...1°C (21...30°F) at night. During the day, temperatures are expected to fall to 0...5°C (32...41°F) in the northwest, north and center; to 7...12°C (45...54°F) in the east; and to 10...15°C (50°F to 59°F) in the south and southeast. Mountain areas will see 0...5°C (32...41°F), while the west is expected to warm to 10...18°C (50...64°F).

Earlier, it was reported that a cold snap, rain, snow, strong winds, and ground frosts are expected in early October.