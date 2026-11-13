Kazakhstan to brace for rain, snow and ice-slick
14:55, 13 November 2026
Rains and snow, high wind, ice-slick and fog are expected to grip most of Kazakhstan on November 14-16, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Nighttime air temperatures are reported to drop to -2 +3 degrees Celsius in the country’s west and to +1+8 degrees during the day.
Mercury will settle at -5+2 degrees Celsius at night and -2+5 degrees during the day in the north.
Air temperatures will decline to -5 +3 degrees Celsius during the day in the east of Kazakhstan, and rise to +7+12 degrees in the south.
Earlier, Qazinform reported what the weather would be like on Nov 10-12.