Kazakhstan to brace for rain, snow and ice-slick

Nighttime air temperatures are reported to drop to -2 +3 degrees Celsius in the country’s west and to +1+8 degrees during the day.

Mercury will settle at -5+2 degrees Celsius at night and -2+5 degrees during the day in the north.

Air temperatures will decline to -5 +3 degrees Celsius during the day in the east of Kazakhstan, and rise to +7+12 degrees in the south.

Earlier, Qazinform reported what the weather would be like on Nov 10-12.