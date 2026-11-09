Rain, snow and icy roads: Kazakhstan weather forecast for November 10-12

Unstable weather conditions will affect most parts of the country over the next three days. Western regions will experience relatively dry weather. Fog is also expected in several regions, mainly during nighttime and early morning. Strong winds will hit some areas.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to range as follows:

West: +3°C to +12°C

Northwest: 0°C to +8°C

North, east and central Kazakhstan: -3°C to +5°C

South and southeast: +2°C to +10°C