Fog and heavy rains to batter Kazakhstan

Thundershowers and hail are expected today in the northern, northwestern, southern, southeastern and central regions of Kazakhstan.

High wind and fog are forecast locally.

Ground frosts are reported to grip Abai and Akmola regions at nighttime, while a high fire threat is in effect in Zhetysu, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions.

Earlier it was reported what the weather would be like on Sept 15.