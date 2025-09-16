EN
    Fog and heavy rains to batter Kazakhstan

    07:11, 16 September 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan on September 16, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

    Thundershowers and hail are expected today in the northern, northwestern, southern, southeastern and central regions of Kazakhstan.

    High wind and fog are forecast locally.

    Ground frosts are reported to grip Abai and Akmola regions at nighttime, while a high fire threat is in effect in Zhetysu, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions.

    Earlier it was reported what the weather would be like on Sept 15. 

    Weather in Kazakhstan rains Wind Fog Regions Kazhydromet
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
