Kazakhstan to brace for fog, ice-slick and high wind

Fog and ice-slick are in store for Almaty city as well as Almaty, Atyrau, Mangistau regions.

Shymkent is also reported to wake up to foggy streets today.

High wind is reported to sweep through Abai region, while ground blizzards and fog are expected in Akmola region. Air temperature is to drop in Mangistau region to 20-22 degrees Celsius.

West Kazakhstan is forecast to brace for icy roads.

Fog is also expected today in Kyzylorda, Kostanay regions.

Snow, ground blizzards and fog are set to batter North Kazakhstan.

