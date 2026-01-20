Storm alert in effect in 12 regions of Kazakhstan

Gog and ice-slick, high wind and severe frosts are expected on January 20 in the mountainous areas of Zhetysu, Almaty regions.

Snow and ground blizzards are forecast for Astana.

The city of Almaty and Atyrau region are set to brace for fog and icy roads.

Snow and snowstorms, fog, high wind are to grip Pavlodar region.

Ice slick, fog and high are reported to batter Turkistan region.

Turkistan region is reported to face slippery roads and fog.

Fog is also forecast to blanket Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions.

Snow, snowstorms, ground blizzards and fog are predicted for North Kazakhstan.