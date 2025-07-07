Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 7

Heavy rain is forecast in the country’s north and east, the met service says.

Chances of hail are high in central, northern and eastern regions.

Western, southern and southeastern parts will brace for no precipitation today due to the anticyclone ridge.

Wind speed will intensify across the country. Squall is forecast in the north and east, and fog will spread over northwestern areas.

Fire danger is reported to be high in Mangistau, Atyrau regions, in the south and east of Almaty region, in the west of Akmola region, in the south and center of East Kazakhstan region, in the south and southeast of Aktobe region, and in the center of Ulytau region.

Extremely high fire threat is forecast in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhetysu regions, in the north, west, center of Almaty region, in the west, south, east of Karaganda, Ulytau regions, in the center of Aktobe region, in the northwest of Mangistau region, in the southwest of Kostanay region, and in the south of Abai region.

Daytime temperatures will soar to +35°C in Almaty region, to +40°C in Kyzylorda region, to 35+37°C in Ulytau region and to +35+37°C in Zhetysu region.