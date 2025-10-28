Kazakhstan to brace for cool and rainy weather over next few days
Most parts of Kazakhstan will experience cool, rainy autumn weather in the coming days, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet.
In Astana, partly cloudy skies are expected on October 29 with no precipitation. South winds will blow at 3–8 m/s, while temperatures will range from –2 to –4 degrees Celsius at night and rise to +11 to +13 degrees Celsius during the day. On October 30, the weather will remain partly cloudy and dry, with a southeast wind of 5–10 m/s. Nighttime temperatures will stay between –2 and 0 degrees Celsius, and daytime temperatures will reach +13 to +15 degrees Celsius. By October 31, light rain is expected during the day under partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds will strengthen to 9–14 m/s, with gusts of up to 15–20 m/s. The temperature will hover around +2 to +4 degrees Celsius at night and rise to +12 to +14 degrees Celsius in the daytime.
In Almaty, partly cloudy weather is expected on October 29, with light rain in the morning and afternoon. West winds will blow at 3–8 m/s, while temperatures will range from +7 to +9 degrees Celsius at night and rise to +15 to +17 degrees Celsius during the day. On October 30, the skies will remain partly cloudy, with rain expected at night. A light northeast wind of 3–8 m/s will prevail, and temperatures will stay between +7 and +9 degrees Celsius at night and reach +15 to +17 degrees Celsius in the daytime. By October 31, the weather will be partly cloudy and dry, with east winds of 3–8 m/s. Nighttime temperatures will be around +8 to +10 degrees Celsius, increasing to +17 to +19 degrees Celsius during the day.
In Shymkent, partly cloudy weather with occasional rain and thunderstorms is expected on October 29. Northeast winds will blow at 8–13 m/s, while temperatures will range from +8 to +10 degrees Celsius at night and rise to +19 to +21 degrees Celsius during the day. On October 30, the skies will remain partly cloudy and dry, with southeast winds of 8–13 m/s. Nighttime temperatures will stay between +8 and +10 degrees Celsius, increasing to +23 to +25 degrees Celsius in the daytime. By October 31, rain is expected during the day under partly cloudy skies. Northwest winds will strengthen to 8–13 m/s, with gusts of up to 15–20 m/s. The temperature will range from +9 to +11 degrees Celsius at night and reach +24 to +26 degrees Celsius during the day.
