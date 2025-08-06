Kazakhstan to brace for +41C heat wave for 3 days after cooldown

Forecasters said warmer and drier air masses moving in from Iran are to bring daytime highs of 35-41C to the south of Kazakhstan starting from August 8.

Cooler air masses will continue to affect the north of the country, causing rains with thunderstorms as well as heavy rains in some parts and hail chances.

Earlier, it was reported a storm alert is issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan as well the cities of Astana and Shymkent on August 6.