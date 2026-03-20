Kazakhstan to boost usage of national messenger Aitu with free-of-charge chats and AI tools

Speaking within the walls of the Government, AI and Digital Development Deputy Minister Dmitriy Mun said in 2025, the national messenger Aitu was promoted by the Government.

On our end, the digital headquarters decided to work on the issues to make the Aitu messenger offer communication free-of-charge so as zero balance or empty data bundles do not halt communication, he said.

Mun said the relevant discussions took place with mobile network operators to ensure they provide support, adding that the measure is designed to benefit every citizens.

The Ministry official recalled that the awareness campaign aimed for adoption of the national messenger by civil servants at work was conducted.

More than one million users have already downloaded the Aitu app on Google Play, stated the deputy minister.

Mun said the Ministry plans to integrate AI-powered tools into the messenger so as to empower citizens to resolve different practical tasks.

To date, the app features nearly 20 such AI tools, he said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to integrate all public services into eGov and Aitu apps.