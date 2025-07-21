Kazakhstan to boost oil supplies via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline

During the meeting, the sides confirmed mutual interest in expanding the two countries’ cooperation, emphasizing that energy interaction contributes to economic sustainability and serves as a factor of regional integration, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry says.

Yerlan Akkenzhenov highlighted strategic importance of Georgian direction for the diversification of the Kazakh hydrocarbons supply routes.

“We appreciate reliability and stability of Georgia’s transport infrastructure. 1.4 million tons of Kazakh oil were transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in 2024, and this year we plan to increase this volume to 1.5 million tons,” Akkenzhenov said.

The parties discussed the current operation and the prospects for the development of Kazakhstani assets in Georgia, in particular, Batumi Sea Port and Batumi Oil Terminal, emphasizing their importance for regional logistics.

Another important issue on the agenda was the promising green energy projects, the project of establishment of the Trans-Caspian energy corridor, which Kazakhstan is implementing together with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and Georgia’s Black Sea Submarine Cable (BSSC) project. The sides noted common interest in creating a common energy passage linking Central Asia with Europe.

Upon completion of the meeting, the sides agreed to continue the dialogue to raise efficiency of energy resources transportation and strengthen regional energy security.

The parties confirmed adherence to the creation of a strong basis for a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership.

Earlier it was reported that rail freight between Kazakhstan and Georgia hit $159.5 thousand tons.