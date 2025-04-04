Kazakh PM met with heads of international sports organizations

President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and First Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia and President of World Aquatics Husain Al Musallam, and Second Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Thani bin Abdul Rahman Al Kuwari took part in the meeting.

The parties focused on the development of cooperation in sports, supporting Olympic movements, and creating conditions for the development of professional and mass sports.

Prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and international sports organizations in training sportsmen and holding joint training camps, updating sports infrastructure, and expanding cooperation in the development of aquatic sports were also spotlighted during the meeting.