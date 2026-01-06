Kazakhstan to boost internet traffic transit via Caspian fiber optics

According to him, to strengthen the country’s transit potential, a project has been launched to lay a fiber-optic communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea toward Azerbaijan.

“This project will reinforce Kazakhstan’s position as a digital bridge between East and West and enhance the resilience of international data transmission channels,” Madiyev noted.

The minister added that construction of the optical cable is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to launch a new satellite to replace KazSat-3.