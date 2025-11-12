Kazakhstan to bolster carbon regulation to deliver on green goals

In his remarks, Kazakh Energy Deputy Minister Bakytzhan Ilyas highlighted that carbon regulation mechanisms are key to Kazakhstan’s transition to a carbon-neutral economy.

Special focus is placed to the implementation of the best available techniques (BAT) and reduction of the environmental impact of category 1 facilities. To this end, 22 roadmaps, providing for technological and compensatory measures for reducing pollutants and greenhouse gases at energy facilities, were approved, reads the Senate’s statement.

The Energy Ministry is also carrying out work on implementation of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies, as well as reduction of methane emissions.

The national distribution plan of carbon quotas for 2022/25 stipulates a 1.5% annual reduction in emissions, while the new draft plan for 2026/30 provides for an emission reduction of 10.2-22.9% from the 2025 level.

Ilyas pointed out that the development of a carbon regulation system will allow Kazakhstan to fulfill its international obligations under the Paris Agreement, as well as to increase the energy efficiency and environmental safety of the economy.

As reported earlier, Yerlan Akbarov has been appointed Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the government decree.