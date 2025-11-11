Kazakh Government appoints new Vice Minister of Energy

Born in 1975 in the South Kazakhstan region, Yerlan Akbarov graduated from Kazakh National Technical University, Dulati Taraz State University, and Karaganda State Technical University.

He began his career in 1998 as an operator at UzenMunaiGaz. Then he worked as a geological engineer at Kazburgaz JSC in Taraz (2002-2005). Akbarov held leadership roles at Amangeldi Gaz LLP of KazTransGaz JSC, serving as Department Head, Deputy General Director, and General Director (2005-2012).

He held the positions of Deputy General Director and General Director at Caspian Contractors Trust LLP from 2012 to 2018.

From 2018 to 2019, Akbarov served as Deputy Head and then Head of the South Kazakhstan Interregional Department of Geology and Subsoil Use under the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. Between 2020 and 2021, he was Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Kazgeology National Geological Exploration Company JSC. He also chaired the Committee of Geology under the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan from 2022 through 2023.

From May 2023, Yerlan Akbarov chaired the Geology Committee under the reorganized Ministry of Industry and Construction.

He succeeds Kudaibergen Arymbek, who has been relieved of his duties as Vice Minister of Energy.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed new ambassadors to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of the Congo.



